A man suffered third degree burns on his body after an accident in the kitchen nearly turns deadly.
“He panicked, woke up and jumped out of bed and ran in the kitchen. And he grabbed the pot, not knowing what was in it,” Roxanne Nance, the mother of the injured man said.
Nance’s son Michael had some bad luck when his girlfriend, who is nearly eight months pregnant, was cooking with some hot oil and accidentally started a grease fire. Michael tried to put it out by grabbing the skillet.
“The oil and the fire from the oil spilled over onto his hand. So at that time he dropped the pan and then the oil splattered all over his body, so now he’s been in Hurley hospital with third degree burns and he’s in surgery at SHE.”
Nance said doctors are working to save his hand. To make the situation more stressful for the Flint family, the baby is now coming six weeks early.
“I just got confirmation that she is in labor, and the baby is coming. He’s not due till August 8. It’s caused a lot of strain and stress in the first, uh, in the process of moving, because now they’re going on their third child, and they were only in a two bedroom home so they were moving to a bigger home,” Nance said.
Nance is hoping this serves as a reminder to never leave a hot stove unattended.
She also collected pop cans and fundraising to try and help her son get by at this very stressful time.
“He does concrete finishing and his company does not offer short term or long term disability at this time, so we’re trying to raise funds to help and until he’s able to get back to work, he’s going to be going through a lot of extensive therapies and things like that,” Nance said.
