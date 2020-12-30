After serving nearly 25 years for selling marijuana and owning guns, 69-year-old Michael Thompson is still coming to terms with his 40- to 60-year sentence being commuted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“I didn’t think I would ever get out of here,” Thompson said.
Had Thompson not received clemency, the Flint grandfather would be nearly 90 by the time his sentence ended.
“It’s scary to even think about. Look at what I’m in here for. Why was I given that much time,” Thompson said.
It’s a case TV5 covered in the 90s when Thompson received his sentence. Retired Judge Judith Fullerton and ex-Genesee County Prosecutor Art Busch threw the book at him, stacking time with the habitual offender law.
Over the past year, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and state Attorney General Dana Nessel joined Thompson’s cause for clemency.
“If there’s anybody that I want to meet, it would be her. The attorney general, man. So I could just thank her,” Thompson said.
Thompson spoke to TV5 over the phone from prison. He is in quarantine because his bunkmate tested positive for COVID-19. Thompson himself tested positive for the virus in autumn.
“That COVID is a thing that, when it touches you, it leaves something behind so you have to rebuild. I’m trying to get strength back in my legs again. I was in a wheelchair for a while,” Thompson said.
As Thompson slowly recovers and waits for the day he can breathe fresh air and see the sun, he plans to advocate for prison reform. He wants to start a program called Standing in Defense Against Violence.
He said the three things he can’t wait for are his family, tomatoes, and fried fish.
“I miss my family. When I talk to my grandkids, they talk like they’re grown. I’m shocked at hoe smart the young kids are today,” Thompson said. “Just have me some fish, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers and vinegar and salt and pepper. Have me a nice bowl of that and that’ll say everything right there. Welcome home, Michael Thompson. Welcome home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.