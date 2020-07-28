An old favorite paid off when a Flint man won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's $2,000,000 Jackpot instant game.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 1330 East Atherton Road in Flint.
"The $2,000,000 jackpot game was one of my favorites when it first came out, but I hadn't played it in a while," said the 65-year-old player. "I decided to try my luck on it again, and it really paid off!
"I scratched the ticket and didn't think I was reading it right. I had to ask my buddy who was with me to verify it for me! I'm still numb from winning honestly."
The player chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to share with his family, buy a new truck, and then invest the remainder.
