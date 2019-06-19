A Mid-Michigan man won a national award for helping children through the power of hockey.
Rico Phillips was one of three finalists for the NHL’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.
He was nominated because of his work with the Flint’s inner-city youth hockey program.
Former players for Phillips said it was amazing to see how far the program has come.
After winning his award, Phillips thanked the person who gave him courage.
“I would like to especially thank the person who gives me the courage and confidence as well as helping keep my feet on the ground, my head above the clouds, my incredible wife, Sandy,” Phillips said.
Phillips created the league in 2010. It is free for all participants.
The Flint Firebirds hosted a watch party at Buffalo Wild Wings in Flint Township to show support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.