The mayor of Flint has announced a campaign to help eliminate blight in the city.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Thursday his plan to fight blight.
“The City of Flint will no longer be a dumping ground,” Mayor Neeley said. “We are increasing cleanups in the city and asking for residents’ help to catch these illegal dumpers that are scarring our neighborhoods.”
His campaign includes ticketing people who dump illegally and coordinating cleanups throughout the city.
Neighborhood Safety Officers and Flint Police Officers will be issuing tickets to property owners for blight as well.
Illegal dumping is punishable by up to 90 days in jail, $250 to $500 in fines and impound of the dumper’s vehicle. They will also have to pay for any cleanup from the dumping and impoundment.
If you see illegal dumping happening, you’re asked to call 911.
According to Neeley, 19 cleanups have already been done around Flint since he took office in November.
Part of Neeley’s plan is having resident be on the lookout for blight and report it to the Blight Elimination and Neighborhood Improvement Office. The office will also help groups organize cleanups.
Residents can call (810) 237-2090 to report blight in their neighborhood, to request cleanups, and to volunteer to help clean up a property.
