An abandoned mobile home park in Flint will be demolished.
Mayor Karen Weaver announced in a press conference Thursday morning, the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in the Rollingwoods neighborhood of Flint will be torn down.
The City of Flint, the Genesee County Landbank and the County Treasurer announced they would be working together to clear the area that has been abandoned since 2015.
“It’s going to be a huge difference to this neighborhood,” Treasurer Deb Cherry said.
The project will cost about $378,000. Cherry said they money is left over from another demolition.
A barrier will also be set up to stop illegal dumping.
Officials said the abandoned land has become a magnet for illegal dumping.
