Mini stations throughout the city of Flint are being used to help prevent violence.
The stations located on the north, south, east, and west side are staffed with volunteers to help residents report crime.
"I’m so excited to announce we have five locations inside of the city of Flint that are slated to be mini stations and four of which are ready to go," said Sheldon Neeley, Flint mayor.
Ready to go but for one issue, the city needs more volunteer to staff those substations. They are part of the answer to reducing a spike in violent crime.
With murders up more than 26 percent, and a rise in arson case, substations could be a game changer for Flint police.
"I'm very, very confident and very optimistic that these are going to change things in a positive way," Neeley said.
15 volunteers have received training and Neeley said the city is in the final steps of opening two of the five sites. When scheduling details are ironed out, the Chevrolet Ave. and Dort Mall Stations will be the first ones to open possibly within weeks.
"The brick-and-mortar portions of the buildings are ready to go and they’re waiting right now for volunteers," Neeley said.
The city is looking for at least 30 more people to be the eyes and ears of the community in these spots. Neeley said this is an opportunity for someone with a sense of community spirit to serve and protect.
"You cannot have this level of investment and volunteers with brick-and-mortar places without it having a certain level of a positive impact," Neeley said.
