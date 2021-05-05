Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced plans to increase the city of Flint’s efforts to fight blight by committing $2 million in federal funds.
As part of the American Rescue Plan, the city of Flint will receive $99 million. Blight was one of the five key issues identified for potential funding by Neeley last week in a communitywide update.
“Unfortunately, our city has seen years and years of neglect, but this $2 million will allow for a massive increase in our cleanup efforts and help us to move our city forward in a positive direction,” Neeley said. “As we continue to make strong headway in fighting blight, we now have the ability to add more resources to the fight without losing focus on other community priorities.”
Neeley said additional investments in public safety, community and senior centers will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.