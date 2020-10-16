Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the crime data supports new limits for liquor store and gas station hours.
Neeley released a sampling of data Friday that shows more than 1,000 calls to 911 so far this year.
The sampling shows three gas stations and three liquor stores from each of the city’s four quadrants, only a fraction of the stores throughout the city.
Most of the included liquor stores are open until 2 a.m. and most gas stations are 24 hours.
City Councilman Maurice Davis, who represents the city’s 2nd Ward, has called for an ordinance that would force gas stations and liquor stores to close at 9 p.m.
This comes after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a gas station earlier in October.
The 24 stores in the sampling account for 1,038 911 calls between Jan. 1 and Oct. 12, 2020. Of those calls, 95 were validated crimes.
“In difficult times, difficult decisions need to be made,” Neeley said. “It is important for us to have additional dialogue around this important issue.”
The city plans to get resident input before adopting any ordinance on store times.
“Looking at the sample of liquor stores and gas stations it is clear that these businesses are hotspots for criminal activity,” Police Chief Terence Green said. “I appreciate the City Council’s consideration of all tools that help us keep residents safe.”
The exact number of liquor stores and gas stations has not yet been determined, but Flint police estimate that this sampling reflects less than one-quarter of the total.
