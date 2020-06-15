Americans are demanding change following the death of George Floyd.
Demonstrators are not only marching but using art to share their message.
Volunteers painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on Martin Luther King Avenue in Flint on Sunday.
“So what we’ve done here in the Flint community is gleaned off of some of the positive things that are being done around the country and so we mirrored some of those positive things and this mural is one of those wonderful things. Just says that black lives matter,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
The statement is a community cooperation coordinated by the Flint Public Art Project, Gallery on the Go, Kady Yellow, and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.
“Then the city of Flint says, OK, MLK is a public street and so therefore we can use this space to display this very public social outcry about black lives and this nation,” Neeley said.
The volunteer painters varied in ages and skin colors.
“In this community, we have led the way with peaceful marches, peaceful protests about building a consolidation amongst all like-thinkers saying that we believe that black lives matter as well,” Neeley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.