Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her plan to open businesses, called MI Safe Start, will be based on data as well as the risk level of restarting work.
Optimism remains high that Michigan is on the right path for reopening.
“We want to make sure that we safeguard and protect people because what we don’t want to do is lose any lives as a by-product by rushing to reopen without the proper planning,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Neeley supports Whitmer’s MI Safe Start program, which is resigned to reengage the state’s economy safely.
“We have our own tactical strategy about how we’re going to be engaging the reopening of this community. But we have placed in line with the governor’s shelter in place deadline. Our curfews match with that deadline as well,” Neeley said.
The MI Safe Start program outlines workplace best practices, access control, social distancing, sanitation, and hygiene, PPE, and contract tracing and isolation.
Neeley also thinks testing is important.
“Making sure we have testing sites to make sure we can test employees before they go back into the workplace. We’re doing that currently right now. New testing sites have been activated inside the city of Flint this week,” Neeley said.
Neeley said he will continue to work with the governor’s office to determine the best strategies for a safe reopening of Flint. The last thing he wants to see is a second wave of COVID-19.
“This virus has the ability to boomerang, to come back into our environment and have a devastating effect once again. We have to be prepared for that and we have to plan to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Neeley said.
