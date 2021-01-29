A shooting in Flint killed one person and injured four others, including an 11-month-old who is listed in critical condition.
Flint Police say the victims were all in different locations including homes and cars. The attack is believed to have stemmed from a dispute between two groups.
"We’re very disturbed about what happened last night, and all crimes inside the city of Flint in relation to these elevated levels of homicides," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Flint Police said five people were shot about 6 p.m. on Jan. 28. The incident happened in the 1900 block of Tebo Street near Kent Street.
A 57-year-old woman died and an 11-month-old baby and a 46-year-old man are in critical condition.
Neeley said it never should have happened.
"We’re in prayer for the families right now, praying for the victims and also praying for the family of the person that lost their lives," Neeley said.
There was a 17-year-old and a 28-year-old who were also shot, but they are doing OK, according to police.
All the victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
“Somebody might have known something prior to this, and they had the ability to call. And the ongoing hostility we could allocate,” Neeley said.
Investigators discovered multiple homes and vehicles on the block had been struck by gunfire. The 17-year-old male victim is the father to the 11-month-old female and the remaining victims are unrelated to one another, according to police.
The suspect vehicle is possibly a white Chevrolet Equinox.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green said they believe this was a targeted attack that erupted from some kind of dispute between two groups.
Neeley said law enforcement and the city can only do so much to stop such heartless crimes.
"We have to try to move forward and move forward with an element of peace. We have to communicate to people out there that have these hostilities and anger. Police officers cannot do it alone. We’ve hired more officers. We've taken guns out of the street, and guns off the street," Neeley said.
As of Thursday night, no one was in custody. If you know anything, call police.
