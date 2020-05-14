The mayor of Flint has extended the citywide curfew.
The curfew was set to expire Friday night, but Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Thursday it would be extended until the end of the month.
Neeley is extending the curfew until the current end of the Stay Home Stay Safe order on May 28.
It continues to be in effect nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“We must continue to recognize that we are not done fighting this deadly disease,” Mayor Neeley said. “While some restrictions are slowly loosening, we must continue to be diligent and proactive to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our residents.”
