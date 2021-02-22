Neglecting a city is not a crime, certainly not one with which Former Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged. That argument appearing in a court filing today by the legal defense team of Snyder.
“I was shocked, I was surprised by that being a defense,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely said.
Snyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty, he’s facing up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine based on his handling of the Flint Water Crisis.
“When you have children’s lives that have been impacted, for them to bring up that neglect is not a crime, that shows lack of empathy and lack of concern,” Neeley said.
Flint’s former mayor is upset as well.
“Maybe neglecting a city isn’t a crime but poisoning one sure is,” former Mayor Karen Weaver said. “People lost their lives. People have been damaged. People have faced harm because of what he did.”
Snyder's legal team is slamming the notion that Snyder actually neglected the city, saying the assertion has no basis in law and that the prosecution wants the court to perform legal gymnastics in a case that the defense says should have been filed in Ingham County and no basis in Genesee.
It released a statement saying in part that “prosecutors are doubling down by twisting facts, distorting case holdings, and ignoring state supreme court precedent and longstanding grand jury practice.”
“Every time you turn around there’s a reason this needs to be moved or dismissed,” Weaver said.
Weaver and Neeley said they want justice for the city of Flint.
Tuesday they could find out if they’ll get it. Snyder’s legal team is asking the judge to dismiss the indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.