The Flint mayor is commending the Michigan Attorney General after hearing additional charges were coming in the Flint water crisis investigation.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued the following statement Tuesday:
“These are the first steps in the final process to securing justice for our community. I commend Attorney General Dana Nessel and her team for their commitment to finding the truth and fully investigating all possible criminal activity. Our community has been through a tragedy it never should have faced, but Flint is strong, and we will continue moving forward.”
On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported former Gov. Rick Snyder, former health department director Nick Lyon, and others in Snyder’s administration were going to be charged.
Former Flint mayor Karen Weaver said it's about time.
"I've heard it was coming. I've heard it was coming, but you want to wait until you actually see it happening. And I finally took in that deep breath and I thought this is such a great day for the people of Flint. You know, we've been asking for this and begging for this and fighting for accountability because we know what happened in Flint was criminal. That's all we've ever said is this is a crime. And people need to be held accountable. And for it to finally happen, it lets you know that your work and your voice and everything you did wasn't in vain," Weaver said.
Weaver also said this is all a part of the justice the city needs. Although it's been a long time coming, it was worth the wait, she said.
The Flint water crisis caused nearly 100,000 Flint residents to drink water that was contaminated with lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.