Flint Mayor Karen Weaver gave her fourth state of the city address Monday night.
"These four years have been a journey has it not?” Weaver said. “Yeah! It's been a journey, but it's been a productive journey."
Weaver’s speech was a comeback story, themed around taking the city from crisis to recovery. She hit on big topics like removing blight, fixing the roads and the water crisis.
"One of our greatest needs in the city of flint is safe, clean affordable drinking water,” she said. “We're almost done checking the 28,000 service lines that we were told need to be replaced.”
Those we talked to in attendance tonight, say they were happy with her message.
"She's done some terrific things and there's a lot for the future,” said Flint resident Lorene Randall “So, it leaves me leaving here encouraged.”
"The thing I wanted to hear the most about was economic development,” said Flint resident Harold Hill. “I thought that was a big issue. We need to bring economic development efforts back to the city."
Keep in mind, this State of the City speech was highly important for mayor weaver because of the upcoming election against Representative Sheldon Neeley.
What would Neeley have said if this was his State of the City?
“If it was a Neeley administration, we would move from being a community of victims to victors,” Neeley said. “We would be having plans on how to reduce water rates, crime and talking about hope tonight. That's what a Neeley administration would be looking at tonight."
The election is two weeks out. Stay with TV5 for full coverage of the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.