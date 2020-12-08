Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley highlighted the importance of teamwork and unity in his State of the City Address on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Neeley highlighted the city’s response to a wide range of issues including picking up more than 2 million pounds of garbage as part of the fight on blight, limiting the spread of COVID-19, and instituting protections as part of the city’s commitment to equity during his first year in office.
“I am proud of the work we have done here and the work we have accomplished together. Prayer planning and partnership together, even 6-feet apart, anything can be accomplished. If we unite our efforts, if we unite our strength, if we unite our thinking, we can win,” Neeley said. “The state of our city is strong, and we will get stronger the better we work together.”
Neeley highlighted a commitment to infrastructure needs in 2021. The top priority will continue to be moving forward on projects that will safeguard the city’s drinking water in the future and repairing the city’s water infrastructure, he said.
Another infrastructure priority will be the city’s roads and developing a plan that will allow for major investment in installing new speed control measures and repairing local roads.
“I will do everything in my power to make this community a better, stronger, more vibrant place to live and to build for the next generation,” Neeley said. “We have to stand together as one united community. Let’s not be torn on the idea of a better, stronger Flint.”
Neeley noted under his leadership, the city of Flint has never shut off residents’ water for lack of payment. He declared water as a human right.
“We understand water is a human right and we will continue to push forward, to press forward, to make sure that every resident can afford water that they trust,” Neeley said.
Neeley said the city has made important progress on several water infrastructure projects that hadn’t even started before he took office and were years behind schedule. Those projects include construction of a new chemical feed building, rehabilitating water reservoirs, and securing a secondary water source.
The city of Flint started restoring water to residents as part of its response to COVID-19 more than two weeks before the state ordered such action, Neeley said.
The city created a Water Payment Assistance Fund to provide up to $225 in assistance to help low and moderate income families.
