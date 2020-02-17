The mayor of Flint is calling a special city council meeting tonight.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley wants to have the meeting to consider a list of urgent issues the council has debated but has failed to act on.
TV5 spoke with Mayor Neeley about the issues he feels are too important to further delay.
“We need to be moving at a quicker pace,” Neeley said. “The amount of business that gets done is anemic, to say the very least. But we have to be able to get through these agenda items.”
The purpose of the meeting is for city council to consider 11 items that were on the meeting agenda last week. Members said that the meeting lasted until 11 p.m. but ended before council members could vote.
One of the big items Neely wants buttoned up is the Bray Rd. dumpsite. He said he wants the council to decide whether to authorize funding where elevated levels of cyanide and mercury were found.
“We have some obligations to meet and they sent us some notices and asked us to complete these projects in a timely fashion. The City of Flint is already into one extension on that,” Neeley said.
The other major concern to Neeley is the recreational marijuana ordinance. He said unless city council passes the ordinance by the end of February, marijuana facilities will be able to locate near schools, parks, neighborhoods, or places of worship.
“It puts it in jeopardy by not having these things accommodated. In the current fashion of how they construct their businesses in residential areas and commercial areas. We need to put these things into law,” Neeley said.
Neeley hopes that enough council members show up to the meeting tonight so they can get something done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.