In recognition of Black History Month, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley honored five individuals and one couple for their trailblazing work and leadership in their community.
"We have to honor those that we have stood on the shoulders of," Neeley said.
Each person received the city of Flint UJIMA award and a key to the city, Flint's highest honor.
The late Dr. Nathel Burtley, the city's first black school superintendent.
"Every step that he took, he did it with love and compassion. And he loved the Flint community schools and the boys and girls," Neeley said.
The late Ruben Burks, a longtime community activist.
Cleora Magee, who held various roles during her 57 years in Flint.
"And so, I am just so pleased today to be honored for doing a job that I truly love," Magee said.
Norm Bryant, founder of Bryant's Barber Shop and the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame.
"I would rather be doing something for someone else rather than having someone do something for me," Bryant said.
Floyd and Brenda Clack, both were Genesee County commissioners and state representatives.
"It's wonderful. It's truly an honor to be recognized by people that you love and that you have worked with for years," Brenda Clack said.
Joe Davis, Flint's first African American firefighter.
"I never had ever dreamed that this type of recognition and honor would ever be given and recognized to me," Davis said.
UJIMA means collective work and responsibility. Something Neeley said all these honorees have.
