Longtime Flint businessman Robert Boyler was the recipient of Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s first Key to the City on Feb. 23.
Boyler received the honor during the annual Black History Month program at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
Boyler opened Town Squire Incorporated and House of Slacks in 1971, one of the first black-owned men’s fashion boutiques in downtown Flint.
“As a pillar of the community who holds us up, Rob Boyler’s consistency and longevity speak to what a great person he is,” Mayor Neeley said. “He is still here and he is still giving. That is a testament to who he is and this key is a testament to how thankful we are. I am humbled to present to him this Key to the City on behalf of the residents of Flint.”
Boyler was joined by his family and friends for the ceremony.
Boyler moved to Flint in 1967.
