Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced that he along with state and local leaders will host a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m.
Neeley said the purpose of the meeting is to inform residents and answer questions.
According to Neeley, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and State Rep. Cynthia Neeley will talk about the state’s response. He said Sheriff Chris Swanson, Deputy Superintendent of Flint schools Anita Steward and Dr. Lawrence Reynolds will talk about local issues.
Residents are encouraged to ask questions and officials will pose as many as possible to the state and local leaders.
The town hall will be broadcast live on the City of Flint's website, Facebook page, and YouTube Channel.
