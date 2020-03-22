Flint Mayor Neeley issued on advisory on March 22 recommending all residents shelter in place.
The recommendation comes in light of the spread of COVID-19. The Michigan Department if Health and Human Services is reporting fourteen presumptive cases in Genesee County and 1,035 cases in the state.
“To protect your own health and the health of others, I ask everyone to please begin self-imposing shelter in place guidelines immediately,” Mayor Neeley said. “If you need groceries or medicine, of course you should get them."
The advisory does not step residents from getting groceries and medicines or going to work. It also does not force the closure of any business.
“If you do not need to leave the house, don’t. Stay home. Stay safe," said Neeley.
Neeley declared a state of emergency on March 12.
