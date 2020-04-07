A man who worked for years with Flint Schools has passed away.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely issued the following statement on the passing of Dr. Nathel Burtley:
“Dr. Burtley was one of my role models, an example of everything I hoped to achieve. One of my first jobs out of college was working for Flint Schools and he had a profound influence on my career and my life. Working under his leadership, I was in awe of everything Dr. Burtley was able to achieve. He inspired me, and many others, to see that any one of us can make a difference and that all of us should make a difference. In life, I have learned that legacy is not about physical possessions you leave someone; legacy is about the impact you leave in someone. Dr. Burtley was a trailblazer and a mentor who made a permanent positive impact on me and our community.”
