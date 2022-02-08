Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has ordered the City Hall flag to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie.
Birnie was the patrol bureau commander, the bomb squad commander, tactical team commander, lead firearms instructor and did many other jobs at the Flint Police Department. Before working in law enforcement, Birnie served in the Marines during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.
Birnie died in a traffic crash on Feb. 4.
His memorial service will be streamed at the Capitol Theatre, 140 E. Second St. at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 for attendees including non-Flint law enforcement and residents.
Birnie is survived by his wife Tina, two children, Marista (Damon) Dryden and Bailey (Blas) Ramirez. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, his father, mother, stepfather, sister and two nephews.
The city flag will remain at half-staff until Monday, Feb. 14.
