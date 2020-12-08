Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will discuss what the city has been able to accomplish so far, as well as the work that still needs to be done, at the State of the City address on Dec. 8.
“We have a lot of work to do, there’s no doubt about it,” Neeley said. “We have a pandemic. We have a water crisis and we have social unrest.”
At the State of the City address, Neeley plans to share how the city has been able to positively navigate the pandemic and social injustice.
“We’re going to be talking about the pandemic and the things that we’ve done proactively to safeguard lives,” Neeley said. “We’re going to talk about blight reduction. We’re going to talk about crime suppression."
There will be a discussion on the relationship between the community and law enforcement, but Neeley believes there is still work to be done.
“We need the completion of all the lead service line replacements. We’re narrowing that down and making sure the quality of work is really going into actually repairing the lead service lines,” Neeley said. “Making sure we can try to find ways to provide the source and commodity of water to residents.”
Neeley plans to continue the fight to reduce crime and blight in the city. He believes this can only be done if the community works together.
“We need a level of participation from residents that live in the community to see the community in which they want to live in,” Neeley said.
