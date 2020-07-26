Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is condemning the multiple acts of gun violence that took place in his city Saturday night.
"I have a clear message, that the city of flint will no longer tolerate this, and we will not let people exploit us for these types of activities," Neeley said.
According to Flint Police, there were a reported twelve shootings with at least twelve people injured.
Six of the shootings occurred at a pop-up party near Hallwood Plaza, which was reportedly associated with the filming of a music video.
But these pop-up parties are something mayor kneeled says is an illegal activity, due to the governor's executive orders.
"We'll adhere to a strict policy, if you do not have a permit for public property, you will not be allowed to gather,” he said. “There's an executive order in the State of Michigan, no more than 100 outside."
However according to police, more than a thousand people gathered at the Hallwood Plaza Saturday night.
It led authorities to gather a massive force in preparation for the event and deploy twice as many of their staff to disperse the party.
"We worked proactively at the Flint Police Department, to stop this event before it even started,” Police Chief Phil Hart said. “We had communications, we explained that this type of activity was illegal, we closed it down in two other locations and they decided to move it to the Hallwood Plaza."
Hart says they were in the process of shutting down the event, when a fight broke out between some individuals in the crowd.
It led to multiple arrests and recovering several firearms at the scene.
"Nothing excuses the actions of what happened last night,” Hart said. “For those who engaged in gun violence against one another. But we're going to take a hard stand, but we need all of your faith leaders, community leaders, and law enforcement to engage this so we can wipe out this level of violence."
