Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley is encouraging residents to renew a public safety millage in an upcoming special election.
“We need our law enforcement officers out there patrolling and making sure that we can live in this community stress free,” Neeley said.
The millage was first passed in 2012 to fund police and fire services in Flint.
“It’s not a tax increase to residents. It’s not an increase to the obligations that taxpayers would have moving forward,” Neeley said.
Neeley said residents have nothing to lose by renewing the millage, but if they don’t renew the millage Flint may need to use other resources.
“We would have to take resources from other places to be able to fill that gap, filling that gap may cause a shortfall somewhere else,” Neeley said.
Flint police chief Terence Green said the renewal funds staffing of around 15-20 police officers and the department can't afford to lose any positions during this critical time.
“It will assist us in recruiting and maintaining our current staff levels that way it’ll allow us to concentrate on the vacancies that we have so far instead of lose funding that will cause us additional vacancies,” Green said.
Green said so far, the city has seen a 50% increase in homicides this year compared with last year and a more than 100% increase of assaultive crimes. Renewing this millage could be crucial.
“It would allow us to continue to increase our visibility in the community where citizens can feel safe and we can respond to those calls for service in a timely manner,” Green said.
