The City of Flint proposed the fiscal year 2021 budget to members of the city council on Monday, March 2.
The proposed budget invests in retiree pensions, maintains departmental funding, and ends a longstanding practice of transferring dollars from the Water Fund, according to the city.
“This is a clean budget that accurately reports our revenues and expenditures while also fulfilling the requirements of the new city Charter better than ever before,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “While we face funding challenges, we are responding with a calm and calculated approach. We cannot afford to slash our budgets; we must continue to maintain city services while continuing strict spending controls in all our departments.”
Neeley said residents deserve better and the city is working hard to provide that.
“I am hoping for partners who are willing to work together to move this community forward,” Neeley said.
While Flint faces structural funding shortfalls, the budget shows that the community is continuing to grow and thrive.
The budget projects continued revenue growth of three percent per year, driven in large part by increased property values, which the city is are up 12 percent this year.
According to the city, key elements of the 2021 proposed budget includes:
• After years of declining rate of investment into the retiree pension system, the City of Flint will increase its annual contribution. The City of Flint is currently paying just $24 million of a $39 million annual obligation. The proposed 2021 budget increases the city’s annual investment by $10 million, and in the following year increases the investment again to fully meet the $39 million obligations.
• Stops past practice of transferring millions of dollars from the Flint Water & Sewer Fund to boost general fund dollars. This long-standing budgeting shell game is in violation of the Charter, Sec. 7-106(B).
• Re-establishes the City of Flint Civil Service Commission, a previously unfulfilled mandate of the Flint Charter, Sec. 5-101.
The balanced budget shows total revenues of $56.9 million and total expenditures of $71.3 million, using city savings from its previous general fund balance to make up the difference.
The city said one of Flint’s core issues is the lack of adequate funding.
According to the city, the state has underfunded Flint by more than $44 million dollars between 2013 and 2017. Since 2003, Flint has been shortchanged by more than $101 million in state revenue-sharing. For more information on the city being underfunded, click here.
“There needs to be a dramatic change in state funding in the very near future for us to maintain our financial stability,” said Eric Scorsone, a municipal funding expert who helped guide the administration budget process. “This is not a typical budget, but traditional budgeting models and budget cuts simply won’t work here. This Is what it really costs to run the City of Flint. Now, we have to look for solutions to create a sustainable funding model moving forward.”
According to the 2019 audit, the city claimed a general fund balance of $24 million. However, approximately $2 million of that is being spent in the current 2020 fiscal year budget, which was set by the previous administration.
“it’s easy to look like you have money if you don’t pay your bills. The shell game has to stop,” Neeley said. “Even emergency managers repeatedly just took out loans to make it appear as if the city had balanced its budget. There remains a structural funding program that must be addressed. All of us are going to need to do our part to bring long-term financial stability to our city.”
The budget was presented to the City Council on Monday, March 2 as required by the City Charter.
“While we know there will need to be additional adjustments throughout the budget process, I am proud of this budget created by the team at City Hall,” Neeley said. “We are tackling our problems and working to move our community forward now and for the long term.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.