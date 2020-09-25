“We’re contemplating now banning no-knock warrants being delivered up on drug cases, or in that area of law enforcement,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
The mayor talking action after the death of Breonna Taylor. The Louisville resident died in her apartment after being shot in March by police. There is conflicting information about whether they were executing a no-knock warrant for someone else. Closer to home, Neeley says he is doing what he can to prevent a similar situation in the Vehicle City.
“We have a Civilian Advisory Task Force, and that has been placed before them as part of a dialogue. We want to make sure we have that level of input.”
Neeley tells TV5 he is deeply disappointed over what happened to Taylor. And he said changes to the city’s policy on no-knock warrants will come in short order.
“I think that we will be seeing something very, very soon as it relates to real policy, real change, and real action.”
Neeley believes Flint will be the first city in the nation to revamp its procedures on no-knock warrants. But he says the changes will not be rushed and they will be implemented correctly.
“We are present in our actions. And our actions have shown that we are there with the people as we move through these very trying times.”
