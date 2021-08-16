Flint continues to battle gun violence within the city limits as homicides continue to rise.
Last week, the city reported multiple homicides including one that killed a 15-year-old boy. A new investment from the state could help curb the violence.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan to invest $75 million in local police, getting guns off the streets, jobs and education.
“We’re just so happy and so thankful that the governor sees this as an emergency as we do here in the city of Flint,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Last month, Neeley declared a state of emergency in Flint to combat gun violence. Homicides are up nearly 29 percent in the city from 2020. That is why Whitmer’s plan to invest in the justice system is something Neeley welcomes.
“We cannot do this only as law enforcement. We have to do this in a broad way as a community. It’s gonna take a village to save a village,” Neeley said.
The governor’s proposal will utilize American Rescue Plan dollars and put them into Michigan’s public safety. Neeley has plans to put money that’s already being allocated to the city into various executive orders to reduce crime and bridge the gap in the community, but the more funding the better.
He said this money would help with those orders. He said the loss of life due to senseless gun violence has to stop.
“I’m sad. And I mean, but this is nothing new to the city of Flint as it relates to, you know, past years of violence. But now, what’s the difference is now is that you have administration that’s encouraging in those things and not trying to allude to something different,” Neeley said.
The Flint Police helicopter should be up in the air by the end of the month and the PAL program should also be up and running soon, according to Neeley. He said he is hopeful for a safer and better future.
“We need everybody to step up and be able to speak out against this deadly violence in our communities,” Neeley said.
