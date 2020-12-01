The Flint mayor is asking city council to vote yes on a water settlement.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the $20 million settlement would directly benefit the people that live in Flint.
“In my mind, this is a no brainer,” Neeley said.
In the $640 million lawsuit arising from the Flint water crisis, Flint is on the hook to pay $20 million of that.
Neeley said they have the opportunity to use the city insurance to cover the costs. That will only happen if council approves it.
“With the dollars that are being offered from our insurance carrier, if the council chooses how to go forward, we remain a defendant against all of the plaintiffs in the case. And any future settlement and or judgement goes against the tax-base and treasury in the city of Flint,” Neeley said.
Neeley said the city has no say in how the total $641.2 million will be paid out.
If the city council votes no, it means $20 million less for the residents.
Neeley said the people impacted would have to cover the cost of the $20 million if they do not use the insurance money.
“The city of Flint cannot afford that. We are a cash-strapped city as it is. And what would happen is that a sense in itself, the city of Flint residents would be suing itself. Because this comes from tax base and our treasury of the city of Flint, we primarily get our revenue from our tax base,” Neeley said.
If the insurance doesn’t get used to pay this massive piece of the lawsuit, the cost will fall as an assessment on tax bills, according to Neeley.
“The city council needs to move forward. The clock is ticking. This is the most important vote this council will take,” Neeley said.
Neeley said while the city has no say in how the settlement money will be paid out, he said a lot of it will go to adults who have paid water bills, adults who rented, exposed children, and education.
