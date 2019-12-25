Flint mayor, wife celebrating Christmas by volunteering at soup kitchen

The new mayor of Flint is keeping a Christmas tradition alive.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley and his wife, Cynthia, are once again giving back for the holidays.
“This is what we do as a family, we want to give to others,” Sheldon said.
It’s a busy Christmas day at the North End Soup kitchen in Flint.
“So what we do today is we have a buffet, salad bar, fruit, and not only that, we’re going to give away gifts,” said John Manse, the community service director of Catholic Charities. “Not only to children but adults too.”
Sheldon and Cynthia are dishing out dinners for those in need.
“You know as the mayor of Flint, we want to make sure we lead by example,” Sheldon said.
It’s a tradition the Neeley family takes part in every year.
“We want others to follow our lead and to be able to do something nice for one another,” Sheldon said.
Helping out is dear to their hearts.
“It’s just a blessing to be out and to be able to give back,” Cynthia said. “This is the season of giving and our family is big on giving.”
The North End Soup Kitchen typically serves over 200,000 meals a year and on a holiday like Christmas, they’ll serve up to 400 meals.
“People would be surprised by the number of people that come through the doors of a place like this to get a good meal,” Sheldon said.
It’s all made possible thanks to the many volunteers who come back each time.
“Because of the volunteers in this community, which is a giving community, that we’re able to continue to do this every day of the year,” Manse said.
