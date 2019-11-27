Mayor Sheldon Neeley and his wife Cynthia will volunteer on Thanksgiving Day at the North End Soup Kitchen.
They are among a crew of volunteers helping to make sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving.
Neeley encourages all residents to stand with those in need and to be of service to others.
“This is the time to be thankful. I urge all of us to also take some time to remember our neighbors and others in need,” Neeley said. “We are a stronger community, a better community when we work together to help life all of our residents.”
North End Soup Kitchen is located at 735 Stewart Ave. in Flint.
Mayor Neeley and his wife will be volunteering starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.