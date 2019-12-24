Mayor Sheldon Neeley and his wife Cynthia will be volunteering on Christmas day at the North End Soup Kitchen.
As a family of deep faith, the Neeley’s said they encourage all residents to stand with those in need. They also feel people should be a service to others during this holiday season and throughout the year.
“We are blessed and so thankful for our community,” Mayor Neeley said. “It’s an honor to serve all residents of Flint.”
The North End Soup Kitchen is located at 735 Stewart Ave. in Flint.
They will be volunteering starting at 9 a.m.
