A jury has rejected claims by a former Flint official who said she was fired for exposing suspicious activity by the mayor during the city's water crisis.
The verdict on Tuesday was a victory for Mayor Karen Weaver who denied wrongdoing in the dismissal of city administrator Natasha Henderson in 2016.
A federal jury said Henderson in good faith had reported suspected wrongdoing to other officials. But the jury also said that Henderson didn't prove it was connected to her removal.
Weaver said she fired Henderson for failing to timely inform her about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. Henderson alleged that she was dismissed for expressing concern that Weaver might be steering donors to a fund controlled by the mayor instead of a fund for water victims.
Henderson says the verdict is "very disappointing." Weaver thanked God for the result.
