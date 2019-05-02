Genesee County Clerk John Gleason held a press conference Thursday to address legal questions over the paperwork of Flint Mayoral candidate Gregory Eason.
When Eason filed his affidavit of identity to run for office on the April 23rd deadline, he checked the "no" boxes indicating that he was not constitutionally qualified to run, was not a registered voter and, was not a United States citizen.
Michigan law requires that candidates meet those qualifications.
Eason was certified to run by the Flint City clerk based on the incorrect affidavit.
Gleason says that Eason was then allowed to file a corrected affidavit after the deadline and his candidacy was certified a second time.
The County Clerk says it will now be up to city residents and Eason's opponents to challenge his candidacy if they choose.
Spokesperson Alex Harris tells TV5 that Eason followed all instructions from the City Clerk's office when filling out the original affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.