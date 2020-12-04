An arrest warrant has been issued for a Mt. Morris Township man who is accused of dumping in the 2100 block of Proctor Street in Flint.
The police department has surveillance video of the incident, the suspect, and his vehicle, according to the city of Flint.
There are several cases like this being investigated by Flint Police and additional arrests are likely, the city said.
“We will no longer allow the City of Flint to be used as anyone’s dumping ground,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Through great partnership with residents and community groups, we have removed more than 2 million pounds of blight from the City of Flint this year. Working together, we can clean up our City, but we cannot do it alone. We need residents’ help. The fight on blight is everyone’s fight.”
The arraignment for the suspect is pending.
In the city of Flint, dumping is a violation of the city ordinance and is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and or a $500 fine.
Surveillance video shows a man, believed to be the suspect, dumping bags of trash and other debris into the street before leaving again in his vehicle, according to Flint Police.
Neeley praised the Flint Police Department and the city’s Neighborhood Safety Officers for their ongoing efforts to catch those who are illegally dumping in the city.
“We have reminded folks time and time again that dumping is illegal and will not be tolerated,” Police Chief Terence Green said. “This is a part of the Flint Police Department’s commitment to using technology to make our community a better, safer place.”
The initiative to fight blight has resulted in increased cleanups, hiring of additional staff to perform cleanups, a $220,000 grant, and a partnership with Crime Stoppers to help catch illegal dumpers, the city said.
Crime Stoppers will offer a reward up to $1,000 for information that helps lead to the arrest of anyone illegally dumping in Flint. You can report a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
