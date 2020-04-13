Two Flint men were arrested after reports of stolen cars were made in Tuscola County.
On Monday, April, 13th at about 3:57 a.m. a homeowner in Indianfields Township heard his truck start-up in the driveway and was driven away.
Deputies said he called 911 to report it stolen and a be on the lookout report was made.
Deputies said a Caro officer was checking west of Caro for the vehicle and spotted it.
According to deputies, the vehicle pulled into a business and the driver jumped out pf the moving truck and fled on foot.
Deputies said the moving vehicle struck a small shed before coming to rest.
Deputies brought in a K9 to assist with the search of the suspect and located him hiding approximately one mile away. Deputies said he was hiding in a swampy area.
Deputies said the suspect was arrested for the theft of a stolen vehicle.
Deputies said that at the same time they were arresting the suspect, they learned about a suspicious vehicle that was reported in the area.
Deputies said they learned during a traffic stop that the same suspect was involved with that vehicle as well.
Deputies said both suspects are from the Flint area.
These crimes are under investigation.
TV5 will update you as more information is released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective James Hook at 989-673-8161 ext 2234.
