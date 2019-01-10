Thanks to the work of two Mid-Michigan men, a pile of trash that was left in a Saginaw neighborhood has been cleaned up.
After seeing TV5’s story, Justin Sebring and Eliott Kasnow drove from Flint to clean up the mess that was on 8th and Farwell on the city’s northside.
The two said they will take the trash to a landfill.
Sebring said he plans on cleaning up more piles of rubble and started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of gas or any dumping fees that may apply.
He said he is going to do his best to properly dispose of any spare tires or trash that he finds on the streets.
Many residents were concerned about the trash being dumped on the street and not being removed.
Residents said they were afraid to let their children out to play.
Saginaw residents San Vondehring and Brian James were upset and wanted city officials to get involved.
“Stuff like this really shouldn’t happen in the cities,” Vondehring said. “They really do need to get somebody out here and clean it up.”
Piles of trash once sat on the curb near 8th and Farwell on Saginaw’s northside, and the pair wanted answers.
“I think it’s a disgrace for Saginaw to have such trash like that on the side of the road,” James said.
The lack of environmental staff in Saginaw was being blamed for the reason why the trash was not collected.
“It’s pretty tough on a city this size to keep up with the amount of illegal dumping that’s been increasing lately,” Chief Inspector Darrin Jerome said.
Jerome said with the shortage of environmental staff, residents are going to have to step up.
“We are not asking them to confront anybody but by all means if they can get a picture of the vehicle, a description of the vehicle, a plate number, something that we can get law enforcement involved in,” Jerome said. “Hopefully the word will get out if people are in trouble you know, getting in trouble for this type of thing, then maybe that will help curb it a lot.”
Jerome said his crews have been on 8th and Farwell multiple times and will be back again on Jan. 15.
“It will be cleaned next week. I have it scheduled already. I can’t guarantee how long it’s going to stay clean after. That will be up to the residents,” Jerome said.
That’s good news for Vondehring, although he said he would feel better if the people behind this mess are caught.
“They should probably sit a month or two in jail,” Vondehring said.
Saginaw families can dispose of trash and unwanted goods for free.
Every second Saturday of the month the Saginaw Convenience Station takes recyclables, building materials, and furniture. That is from 8 a.m. to noon.
You must present a valid Saginaw driver's license.
