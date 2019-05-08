A judge overseeing a major Flint water case has declined to dismiss a misdemeanor charge against Michigan's former health director.
Judge Joseph Farah says Michigan court rules prevent him from dismissing a charge of willful neglect of duty at this stage of the case. He says Nick Lyon can renew his argument after evidence is heard at trial.
Any trial would be months away. Lyon also is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of two people who had Legionnaires' disease during the Flint water crisis.
Farah plans to decide by June 14 whether those charges and another felony will stick.
Flint used the Flint River in 2014-15 but didn't treat it to reduce corrosion. The system became contaminated with lead and bacteria.
