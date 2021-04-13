As TV5 has reported for months, issues plaguing the state Unemployment Insurance Agency continue to leave thousands of Michigan residents without income and in some cases, demands that they pay back a portion of what they've received.
That's the case for a local mother, who enlisted the help of an attorney. That attorney is investigating dozens of similar situations.
“$17,280 I threw up. I was so scared,” Danielle Evans said.
State unemployment issues causing this mid-Michigan mother to become physically ill. Evans collected unemployment insurance benefits for most of the pandemic.
Payments stopped last fall and now she says the UIA is telling her to pay up.
“Like I can't imagine having to pay that money back like oh my God, like I shake just thinking about it,” Evans said.
Prior to the pandemic, Flint resident Evans had her own business cleaning houses, but with COVID-19 and her kids school going to virtual learning, getting work was hard.
“It even says that they said I was qualified," she said.
Evans lawyered up. She hired attorney Cristine Wasserman who works with legal services of eastern Michigan.
She says Evans has all of the right paperwork, work history and requirements needed for a claim, but her case says she misrepresented herself.
Wasserman says to fight it in court could take up to 6-8 months.
“I don't think things are getting better," Wasserman said.
Wasserman believes more needs to be done, she said she has over 150 clients all dealing with UIA problems just like Evans.
“They have a lot more complicated problems now," Wasserman said.
We did reach out to the UIA about this case but have not heard back. In previous interviews with the UIA, acting director Liza Estlund Olson, she said that they are working through these problems. Citing that they have paid out over $2.4 million in claims
But that number isn't really helping people like Evans.
“I just I don't want to see all these hardworking Americans that have suffered from the pandemic have to pay back money that was owed, that they should be getting,” Evans said.
