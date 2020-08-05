Remembering Alexis Aaron.
Doves represented her journey to the afterlife today as Ericka Fordham laid her 17-year-old daughter to rest.
She was killed in July when she was shot in the back while inside a relative’s home on Flint’s west side.
“I’m lost without my baby, I’m hurt,” said Fordham. “I can’t believe this is happening to me.”
Fordham says Alexis was at a relative’s house on Johnson Ave. off of W. Court Street in Flint when she was shot.
Fordham and others close to Alexis wore her favorite colors, pink and purple, to remember her at her final resting place – Gracelawn Cemetery.
“Alexis was a sweet girl,” said Fordham. “Real sweet.”
Shearese Stapleton is Alex’s cousin.
“Her mother now has to live her life without her,” said Stapleton.
She says the senseless gun violence in the community needs to end.
“Keep our family in your prayers and choose life instead of hurting, choosing life,” said Stapleton.
It’s bee over two weeks and no arrests have been made.
Fordham just hopes someone will come forward to give her family some closure.
“I just hope if anybody knows anything, can y’all please come forward?” said Fordham. “I just want justice for my baby, that’s only way I’m ever gonna be able to get any kind of peace. Justice for my baby.”
If you have any information, the family is urging you to come forward and contact Flint Police.
