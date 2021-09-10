A Flint mother's life turned upside down after she claims the state unemployment agency owes more than $20,000.
Since February TV5 has told stories about residents who are on the hook for benefits the state claims they weren't entitled too. Months later people are still fighting with the state.
The Flint mother of three didn't want to go on camera, but she wanted to share her story after life was turned upside down by an agency that is supposed to help.
"There’s really nothing holding me together anymore," said the Flint mother.
She said the Unemployment Insurance Agency owes her over $28,000.
"It’s hard it’s really hard. And to be told that you’re allowed to have something that’s going to benefit your life. And somebody is just holding it in front of you and you can’t grab it," she said.
Back in March 2020, she said she used to clean houses. When COVID-19 hit, lock downs forced her to stop.
For the first time in her life, she tried to collect UIA benefits, but for reasons even her attorney Chris Wasserman cannot figure out, she never got a penny.
"It’s all regulated by the agency. The agency regulates everything," Wasserman said.
Wasserman is the owner of the Law Office of Chris Wasserman in Flint. Back in April of this year, she said she even took the case to an administrative law judge who ruled her client was eligible for all of the benefits.
The UIA still said no, and they can't appeal the case further.
"And then we have you won. So that’s why we can’t go to the circuit court because she won. The judge said pay her!" Wasserman said.
They have tried to get an in-person appointment according to Wasserman but there attempts keep getting denied. She said her client has all the right documentation, 1099's and statements that prove she was working and that she deserves every cent.
"It’s a joke. I mean I find it difficult to believe did the unemployment agency is taking any of this seriously," Wasserman said.
She lost her home, her car, and all of her clients. This Flint mother said she really doesn't know if things can be repaired, even if she ever gets the back pay.
"I lost all of it. I lost my car. I lost my bank account. My credit cards. Everything I’m in so much debt. You wouldn’t even believe," she said.
TV5 reach out to the UIA about this story but they were not available for comment.
