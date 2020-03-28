The Flint Community is mourning the loss of two very respected men.
The passing of Bishop Robert E. Smith Sr. was announced on Thursday, March 26.
Smith’s son Robert Jr. announced his passing during a live video on Facebook.
The General Council of Pastor and Elders Church of God in Christ announced the passing of Pastor Kevelin B. Jones Sr. on Friday, March 27.
On Facebook, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton wrote that he is saddened to lose his dear friend Pastor Kevelin Jones. He went on to say that Jones introduced him to the Michigan Democratic Convention when he was nominated as Attorney General in 2010.
Leyton said he thought the world of Jones, he called him a dear, generous man.
