Free Sunday bus rides in Flint have been extended through March.
The Mass Transit Authority of Flint announced they would be extending free Sunday rides to help residents get groceries, go to the pharmacy, go to church or whatever they need to stay healthy.
Reduced rates every other day of the week have also been extended through March, making rides $2.
Anyone with questions can call (810) 444-0234.
