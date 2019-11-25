Mid-Michigan’s Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) is getting millions to improve its busing system.
The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $423 million in transit infrastructure grants that will go to two projects in Michigan. And one of those programs is right here in Mid-Michigan.
The Flint MTA will get $4.3 million to buy propane transit buses and CNG commuter buses to replace diesel buses. The new buses will allow MTA to improve safety, efficiency, and service reliability.
“Public bus systems throughout the country provide millions of Americans access to jobs, healthcare, grocery stores, and other vital services,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The City of Detroit Department of Transportation will be getting $8.5 million.
