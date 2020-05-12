The Flint Mass Transportation Authority will receive a $19.1 million grant for relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant was part of the CARES Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Flint MTA will use the funds for driver salaries, fuel, planning, administrative leave, personal protective equipment, and cleaning supplies, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration said in a press release.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
