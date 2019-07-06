A science-and-history museum in Flint is undergoing a roughly $26 million renovation to create more hands-on activities for children.
The project is expanding the Sloan Museum of Discovery to better engage visitors with interactive exhibits. The plans include a new science center, early childhood exhibit and an automotive gallery.
The museum's executive director, Todd Slisher, says the goal is to get children excited about science, history and technology. He says Flint needs stronger educational opportunities for children.
Officials say the project is almost fully funded. They still need to raise about $4 million to cover the renovation costs.
The museum held a groundbreaking ceremony in June. Officials expect the museum to reopen in 2021.
