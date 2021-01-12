The Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) said it had a busy year after recovering thousands of "hits" of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal meth.
From local street crimes to multi-state cases, FANG said it has disrupted, dismantled, and prosecuted multiple narcotics investigations.
Members of FANG have been serving Genesee County for more than 35 years.
Anyone with information on the illegal sales of narcotics is urged to call FANG, Crime Stoppers, local law enforcement, or the Genesee County Center Dispatch’s non-emergency phone number.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.