A former Michigan State University Football star, NFL player and Flint native Courtney Hawkins has been named wide receiver coach at MSU.
The MSU athletic department announced new coach Mel Tucker's pick for wide receiver coach Wednesday.
Hawkins spent nine seasons playing in the NFL. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and later for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hawkins graduated from Beecher High School in Flint where he returned in 2006 to work as the athletic director and head football coach.
“Courtney Hawkins was a phenomenal player here at Michigan State who went on to have a very successful career in the NFL,” said Tucker. “He’s shown tremendous leadership serving as both the athletic director and head football coach at Flint Beecher High School. I’m really excited to get him here on campus.”
(0) comments
